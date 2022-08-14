Gaza Beach after the Israeli War: Photos and a Poem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

We suffer from an incurable disease called hope

Hope of freedom and independence

Hope of a normal life where we are neither hero nor victim

Hope to see our children go to school without fear for their lives

Hope that pregnant women give birth to live babies, In a hospital and not a still-born at a military checkpoint,

Hope that our poets will appreciate the beauty of the color red In roses rather than blood

Hope that this land recovers its ancient name of land of love and peace.

Thank you for sharing the weight of this hope with us.

Mahmoud Darwish

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)