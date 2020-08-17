Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli police tonight shot and killed a Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to witnesses and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Red Crescent said police did not allow its crews to reach the Palestinian man, who hasn’t been identified yet, as he laid bleeding on the ground near Bab Hutta, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City.

Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian man in occupied Jerusalem. They. Left. Him. Bleed. To. Death!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GteHviJGdU — Palestinian Voices (@FalastinVoices) August 17, 2020

Israeli police claim it shot and “neutralized” a Palestinian after stabbing and lightly injuring one officer.

Earlier today, Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a deaf and mute man at a checkpoint north of Jerusalem after suspecting he had a knife, but police later said he was unarmed.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)