Gaza Conference Discusses ‘Israel’s New Extremist Government’ (PHOTOS)

By Wafa Aludaini

The Gaza-based media group “16th October” held an event last week entitled “The new extremist Israeli government”. The discussion aimed at raising awareness among young media activists in the besieged Strip about the new far-right cabinet, which was sworn in on December 29.

Described as the most extreme rightwing government in Israel’s history, the new cabinet, which was formed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu includes Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir as Finance Minister and National Security Minister respectively.

The Gaza event featured Saeed Bisharat, a former Palestinian prisoner and an expert in Israeli affairs.

Bisharat focused mostly on the extremism of the new Israeli Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir who, on January 27, “congratulated the Israeli soldiers who murdered Palestinian child Wadih Abu Ramuz”. The 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

Palestinian activist Sejood Shnawra discussed the backgrounds of the various members of Netanyahu’s new government while emphasizing the great challenges facing the Palestinian people as a result of Israel’s growing extremism.

For his part, Motea Aby Msabbih, who heads the Days of Palestine media organization, stressed the importance of balancing out mainstream media’s lack of coverage and bias, by using various means to share news about the ongoing Israeli violations in Palestine. A particular emphasis was placed on the need to use social media networks as a direct way of exposing the Israeli occupation and apartheid in Palestine.

The 16th October group is made entirely up of young activists and journalists who report on the situation in Palestine on a daily basis. The latest event was part of their continuous effort to raise awareness among Palestinains in Gaza regarding the possible scenarios that could result from growing political extremism in Israel.

Since the new government was sworn in hundreds of attacks by the Israeli army or armed settlers have been reported throughout occupied Palestine, leading to the death and wounding of many.

Since January 1, 46 Palestinians have been killed at the hands of the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers.

(All Photo: Wafa Aludaini, The Palestine Chronicle)