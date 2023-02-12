Arab leaders met at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo to discuss support for the Palestinians living under Israeli occupation in Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The conference aims at presenting the issue of Jerusalem to the public around the world, especially in view of the ongoing systematic Israeli violations and crimes. to empty the city of its Palestinian people, in addition to attempts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Addressing the conference, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinian people and leadership will remain committed to their national rights and will confront with all strength the plans of the most racist and extremist Israeli government targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites.

His Majesty King Abdullah departed for Egypt on Sunday to participate in the Arab League's conference in support of Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.

Abbas pointed out that in the next few days, the State of Palestine will go to the United Nations and its various bodies to demand a resolution confirming the protection of the two-state solution by granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations.

King Abdullah: ‘Jerusalem is close to the hearts of all Arabs’

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that Jerusalem “is close to the hearts of all Arabs”, noting that the region cannot live in peace, stability, and prosperity without any progress made on the Palestinian cause.

“We reiterate that preserving the prospects of peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, demands ceasing all Israeli violations, incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and attempts for temporal and spatial division,” King Abdullah said.

He also warned that any attempt to alter the historical and legal status quo will have negative ramifications on the security and stability of the entire region.

Arab leaders meeting in Cairo for a conference in support of Jerusalem. Attending: Egypt's A-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Abbas.

Reaffirming Jordan’s support for the Palestinians, King Abdullah called on the international community to guarantee their just and legitimate rights to establish an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state, on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt’s El-Sisi Warns of ‘Dire Consequences’

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reiterated the country’s rejection and condemnation of any Israeli measures to change the historical and legal status quo of the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities.

The Egyptian President also underscored the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship, referring to the Jordanian royal family’s historical responsibility to maintain Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque as a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.

“Egypt repeats its warning of the dire consequences that may result from (…) an attempt to pre-empt or impose a fait accompli that negatively affects the prospects for final status negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides,” El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi said the critical conditions facing the Palestinian cause jeopardize regional security and the concept of coexistence among the peoples of the region.

Aboul Gheit: Supporting Jerusalem is the Duty of Every Arab

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the aim of the conference is to support the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem, pointing out that Jerusalem is under occupation.

“We want the world to see the reality as it is, shameful and terrifying, and to realize the seriousness of what the (Israeli) occupation is seeking to perpetuate in East Jerusalem, in the Old City, and in the blessed Al-Aqsa.”

