Gaza Produces Millions of Face Masks for Europe

Sewing factories in the Gaza Strip have been busy manufacturing face masks for the local and international markets in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Abdullah Shehadeh, one of the administrators at the Hasco sewing factory, said 40 workers have been working hard to make the masks.

They are continuing to operate in spite of the difficult situation in the Strip as a result of the ongoing 14-year Israeli imposed blockade and the coronavirus pandemic, he explained.

They are doing this to help people in Europe and support their efforts to tackle the virus, Shehadeh added, because human life is above all political differences.

The factory will continue to operate for as long as the occupation allows the necessary materials into the Strip.

With 13 coronavirus cases already confirmed in the Gaza Strip, hospitals that were once overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations are now gearing up for a very different challenge in a densely populated, coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

