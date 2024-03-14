GAZA LIVE BLOG: Joint Call for Land Routes | Lapid vs. Gantz, Eisenkot | Death Toll Rises | Israel Strikes Lebanon – DAY 160

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US State Department announced a joint Arab-Western statement regarding the sea corridor to transport aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing that it cannot be an alternative to land routes through Egypt and Jordan. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenknot have lost their influence in the Israeli war cabinet. Israel committed seven new massacres in Gaza, killing 69 Palestinians and injuring 110 more in the last 24 hours. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, March 14, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army decided to cancel the celebration of the death anniversary of the Prophet Moses – next week – on Mount Meron in Upper Galilee.

Channel 12 quoted an army source as saying that the cancellation of the mass celebration came against the backdrop of the security situation in the north, and the continuation of mutual bombing with Hezbollah and Palestinian factions along the border with Lebanon for several months.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 5 Palestinians were recovered from Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: the bodies of 10 Palestinians arrived at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis, from dawn on Thursday until now.

Thursday, March 14, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched two raids in the vicinity of the town of Kunine in southern Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Galilee region.

LAPID: Gantz and Eisenkot have lost their influence in the Israeli government.

Thursday, March 14, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted the home of a Palestinian family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 9.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: The US State Department revealed a joint Arab-Western statement regarding the sea corridor to transport aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing that the sea corridor cannot be an alternative to land routes through Egypt, Jordan, and the crossing points from Israel to Gaza.

Thursday, March 14, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli female demonstrators blocked the Ayalon Road in Tel Aviv towards the south and demanded an exchange deal that included the release of Israeli detainees held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Thursday, March 14, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS (citing US officials): The administration of US President Joe Biden is moving to impose sanctions on two illegal settlement sites in the West Bank.

Thursday, March 14, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The Houthis (Ansarallah group) fired an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden.

