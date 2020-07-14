Gazans Rally for the Release of Palestinian Prisoner with Cancer and COVID-19

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dozens of Palestinians protested outside the Gaza headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday, calling for the release of a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, who was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Kamal Abu Waer, 46, is a cancer patient who has been tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, July 10.

The protesters, who carried Palestinian flags and posters of Abu Waer, called on the Red Cross and the World Health Organization (WHO) to intervene on behalf of the terminally-ill prisoner.

According to a statement issued by the organizers of the protest, Israel continues to hold 700 ill Palestinian prisoners, of whom 300 suffer from chronic diseases and are in urgent need of health care.

“The journey of the suffering of Palestinian prisoners is a perpetual one,” Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian journalist and author of a recent book on Palestinian prisoners, said. “Not only does Israel violate international law in the way it detains, tortures, and tries Palestinian activists in military courts, it denies them proper medical care as well.”

Dear Readers in the US, Support The Palestine Chronicle today and receive a signed copy of Ramzy Baroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons”.https://t.co/MAORjEpwAD pic.twitter.com/QMBXfWPR2o — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) July 14, 2020

“On July 6, Saadi Al-Gharably, 75, died in an Israeli prison as a result of medical neglect, a story that is becoming a recurring one,” Baroud added, urging human rights groups and civil society organizations to “make Palestinian prisoners a top priority as thousands continue to languish in Israeli prisons without the minimally required degree of justice or respect for due process or international law.”

The Gaza protest was organized by the Prisoners Commission of the National and Islamic Forces, a non-governmental organization that is based in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)