Gaza’s Sports Tournament Features First Female Weightlifter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Young Palestinian athletes competed in the Weightlifting Federation tournament held in Gaza on Tuesday, May 16.

The young lifters belong to various clubs in the Gaza Strip, including the Gaza Sports Club, Al-Nasr Al-Arabi, and Palestine Sports Club.

The competition was fierce, as winners will make it to the national championship, scheduled for July.

Though several kids and teenagers showed real potential, the tournament’s biggest surprise was Hala al-Nahhal, the first female weightlifter to compete at a Gaza level, and possibly nationally.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)