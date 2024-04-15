How Does Gaza Count Its Dead? Palestine Chronicle Explains (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh addresses this issue while trying to answer the question: “How does Gaza count its dead?”

Though many mainstream media sources, which once doubted the death toll produced by the Gaza Ministry of Health, are beginning to accept that the numbers are accurate and that the genocide is real, there are still those who are trying to create doubt.

Even if they do not directly state that the numbers of the Israeli mass killing in Gaza is inaccurate, they use such language as “the Hamas-run Ministry of Health claims”.

On the other hand, Israeli numbers are rarely, if ever questioned, the same way that the now proven false allegations of beheaded babies and mass rape were also embraced without questions.

