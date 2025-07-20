Gaza Starves as Israel Kills 115 Palestinians in a Single Day

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 115 Palestinians, including 92 aid seekers, killed in one day as Gaza’s famine escalates under Israeli siege.

The humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate as Israeli occupation forces intensify attacks on starving civilians, with Palestinian health authorities reporting record deaths due to both military aggression and famine.

According to sources in Gaza hospitals, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Sunday, including 92 civilians who were attempting to access humanitarian aid.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza also announced that within just 24 hours, 18 Palestinians died from hunger, reflecting the rapidly worsening famine conditions gripping the besieged enclave.

Among the latest fatalities is a Palestinian with special needs who succumbed to malnutrition at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Medical staff at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis reported five Palestinians were killed and several others injured by Israeli fire near an aid distribution center in Rafah, southern Gaza. In western Gaza, an Israeli strike on a residential apartment killed a young girl and injured others.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has confirmed that since the beginning of the Israeli military onslaught on October 7, 2023, more than 900 Palestinians, including 71 children, have died from hunger and lack of medical care. Over 6,000 others have been injured while seeking food or humanitarian aid.

Total Palestinian casualties from Israel’s war now exceed 198,000 killed and injured, the majority being children and women, with more than 14,000 missing.

Targeted Killings of Starving Civilians

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor denounced Israel’s use of aid points as death traps, describing them as part of a systematic starvation campaign targeting the civilian population.

The group reported that Israeli forces lured starving civilians to aid distribution areas before opening fire on them, committing deliberate massacres against unarmed civilians seeking survival.

Despite mounting international warnings and demands for humanitarian access, the killing of aid seekers has continued unabated. Both Palestinian and international organizations have warned that Gaza is experiencing the worst stages of famine, a direct consequence of what they describe as Israel’s starvation policy.

On Sunday, the World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that 25 aid trucks were allowed to cross through the Zikim crossing into northern Gaza, but the convoy encountered massive crowds of desperate civilians.

Reports indicate that these crowds were targeted by Israeli gunfire, resulting in further casualties.

The WFP condemned any violence against civilians seeking aid as completely unacceptable, urging the protection of both aid workers and civilians, and calling for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access.

Despite the limited convoy, humanitarian supplies remain grossly insufficient, and Israeli restrictions on food, water, and medicine continue to drive Gaza’s population toward starvation.

Meanwhile, calls by Palestinian authorities and human rights groups for the United Nations to take control of aid distribution have so far gone unheeded, while the death toll continues to climb daily.

With children among the primary victims of Israel’s military siege and starvation tactics, the Gaza Strip stands on the brink of a famine of unprecedented scale in modern history.

(PC, AJA)