Palestinians Praise Portugal’s Recognition of Nakba, Israel Censure

The Portuguese Parliament voted on Friday, by majority, to recognize the Nakba and praised the Palestinians’ struggle to obtain their right to self-determination.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday welcomed the decision of the Portuguese Parliament to recognize the 1948 Palestinian Nakba, a statement announced.

In its statement, the PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The PA welcomed the Portuguese Parliament’s decision to recognize the Nakba that happened to the Palestinians in 1948, as well as its expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The PA considered this decision to be a “true expression of Portugal’s solidarity with the plight of the Palestinian people, which has been going on for 75 years.”

Meanwhile, the PA praised the decision as a first step towards the Portuguese government’s recognition of the State of Palestine and a step toward adopting resolutions that consider the Nakba a human tragedy.

At the same time, the resolution condemned the Israeli occupation’s expansionist policy and illegal annexation, which violate international laws.

It also called on the Portuguese government to take a clear position in defending the right of the Palestinian people as guaranteed by international conventions and laws.

“Deputies from the ruling Socialist Party (PS), as well as the Communist Party (PCP) and the Left Bloc (BE) voted for the resolution while those from the Social Democratic Party (PPD/PSD) and the right-wing Chega Party (CH) voted against,” the New Arab reported.

(MEMO, PC)