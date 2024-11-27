Gaza’s Tabaeen School Bombed again – Displaced Civilians among Victims

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 12 since Wednesday morning due to Israeli airstrikes targeting a shelter, a gathering of civilians, and a home in Gaza’s central and northern areas.

The strikes come amid ongoing heavy artillery shelling across various parts of the Strip.

Among the victims were eight Palestinians, including three children, killed in an Israeli raid on the Tabaeen School, which was housing displaced families.

Israeli warplanes bombed the school shelter early Wednesday morning, causing numerous casualties and leaving many people missing. Rescue operations are still underway to locate survivors.

In the Shejaiyya neighborhood of eastern Gaza, a Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a home on Baghdad Street.

Earlier, on August 10, the Tabaeen School was also the target of an Israeli airstrike during dawn prayers, leading to what became known as the “dawn massacre.” The attack killed at least 100 Palestinians and injured or displaced many others, according to Palestinian officials.

In the northern Gaza Governorate, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured during a bombardment near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Additionally, residential areas, including a high-rise building, were struck in the same vicinity.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces have intensified their operations in northern Gaza, carrying out widespread destruction of homes and buildings in the Jabaliya camp as part of an ongoing campaign since October 5.

Meanwhile, central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp and the southern city of Rafah experienced heavy artillery shelling.

Explosions demolished residential buildings, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,282 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,880 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

