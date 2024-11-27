LIVE BLOG: Lebanon Ceasefire in Effect | Another Gaza Tabaeen Massacre – Day 418

Streams of cars head to south Lebanon and the Lebanese population celebrate as the ceasefire comes into effect.
Another massacre was carried out in the Tabaeen school when Israeli warplanes bombed the Tabaeen School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Four Killed in Shejaiyya
AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of shelling on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City.
Israeli Forces Displace People in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli soldiers are forcing displaced people in a school in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip to leave under threat.
Displaced People Return to Their Villages in Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Lines of cars carrying displaced people forced to leave southern Lebanon due to Israeli raids over the past few months began heading south, especially to Sidon, early this morning after the ceasefire came into effect.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.
Four Palestinians Killed, Wounded in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed, others were injured and others went missing when Israeli warplanes bombed the Tabaeen School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City.
Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon May Begin Tomorrow
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon may begin tomorrow, accompanied by heavy air force activity.
Tel Aviv Asked Ankara to Mediate with Hamas - Report
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing unnamed sources): Israel asked Turkiye to intervene in mediating with Hamas to reach a swap deal, and Turkiye is now expected to become the central mediator for Hamas.
