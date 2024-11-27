LIVE BLOG: Lebanon Ceasefire in Effect | Another Gaza Tabaeen Massacre – Day 418

November 27, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Streams of cars head to south Lebanon and the Lebanese population celebrate as the ceasefire comes into effect. 

Another massacre was carried out in the Tabaeen school when Israeli warplanes bombed the Tabaeen School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the new blog.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Shejaiyya

AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of shelling on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Displace People in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli soldiers are forcing displaced people in a school in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip to leave under threat.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Displaced People Return to Their Villages in Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Lines of cars carrying displaced people forced to leave southern Lebanon due to Israeli raids over the past few months began heading south, especially to Sidon, early this morning after the ceasefire came into effect.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Palestinians Killed, Wounded in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed, others were injured and others went missing when Israeli warplanes bombed the Tabaeen School, which houses displaced people in Gaza City.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon May Begin Tomorrow

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon may begin tomorrow, accompanied by heavy air force activity.

Wed, Nov 27, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Tel Aviv Asked Ankara to Mediate with Hamas - Report

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing unnamed sources): Israel asked Turkiye to intervene in mediating with Hamas to reach a swap deal, and Turkiye is now expected to become the central mediator for Hamas.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*