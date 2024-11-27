Gaza Journalist Killed in Israeli Airstrike – Death Toll Rises to 190

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, increasing the death toll to 190 since October last year, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Gaza’s government media office identified the journalist as Alaa Barhoum, an editor for several media outlets.

Barhoum was killed in an air strike on the al-Tabi’in School in Gaza City. Eleven other Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in the attack.

The media office appealed to the international community and press groups “to deter Israel and prosecute it before international courts for its crimes against Palestinian journalists.”

‘Truth Suffocated’

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killings of journalists in Gaza as “unacceptable,” demanding protection of the press.

“Journalists in Gaza have been killed at a level unseen in any conflict,” he said in a message read at the opening of the UN International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East 2024 in Geneva.

“The ongoing ban preventing international journalists from Gaza suffocates the truth even further,” Guterres stressed.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) has called on Guterres to issue a UN resolution to find a “deterrent and preventive mechanism” to protect Palestinian journalists.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,211 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 104,567 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

