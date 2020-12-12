Health Ministry: Four Million Doses of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Soon in Palestine

Four million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine are expected in Palestine in the near future, today said Osama Najjar, an official with the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Najjar told Voice of Palestine radio that around four million doses of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, are expected in Palestine by the end of this year and the beginning of next year and that once they arrive, they will be given to the Palestinian people.

Speaking on Palestine TV this morning, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila confirmed that the vaccine should arrive in Palestine by early next year and said that Palestine is in touch with Russia, Moderna and AstraZeneca companies regarding the purchase of the vaccine.

Alkaila also said the COVEX Facility, which helps poorer countries with vaccines, will cover the costs of the vaccine for only 20 percent of the Palestinian population while the government will finance enough for 50 percent of the people of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Palestine today recorded the highest number of daily deaths due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March, according to Alkaila: 33 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, including 17 in the West Bank, 13 in the Gaza Strip and three in East Jerusalem.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)