Heavy Israeli Fire and Drone Strike Kill at Least Three in Rafah

Three Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah while the blockade continues to worsen the humanitarian crisis.

At least three Palestinians were killed as Israeli tanks fired intensively and a drone strike targeted a group of people in Rafah.

An Israeli drone strike targeted Palestinian civilians east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, killing two people, Al-Jazeera reported.

Later on Saturday morning, a third Palestinian was reportedly killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, also east of Rafah. The area has seen intensified Israeli attacks in recent days.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks have been firing heavily around the Rafah crossing, a key point for humanitarian aid and movement in the southern Gaza Strip.

The situation on the ground remains tense as bombardments continue in various parts of the enclave.

Israeli occupation forces killed 53-year-old Palestinian Abdelmounim Qishta after a drone opened fire at homes in Al-Tanour, east of Rafah, southern Gaza. #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/HTS3NrtU5a — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2025

At the same time, Israel has kept the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing closed for the seventh consecutive day, further deepening the humanitarian crisis.

The closure comes amid stalled ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, with no immediate breakthrough in sight.

The continued blockade has severely impacted Gaza’s already dire humanitarian conditions.

The World Food Programme has warned that its remaining food stocks will only last for less than two weeks.

As a result, the organization said it will soon be forced to reduce food rations in order to reach as many Palestinian families as possible, exacerbating food insecurity in the besieged territory.

In a separate development, Israel’s Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom earlier in the morning.

However, the Israeli military later clarified that the alarm was triggered by a misdiagnosis, with no immediate security threat identified.

(PC, AJA)