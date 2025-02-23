By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Naim Qassem, speaking at the funeral of two assassinated leaders, reaffirmed the group’s unwavering resistance against Israel.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, delivered a powerful message during a speech at the funeral of two former Hezbollah leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Beirut on Sunday.

The event, which took place at the Camille Chamoun Sports City, was attended by large crowds of mourners who traveled from across Lebanon to honor the two men assassinated in Israeli airstrikes late in 2024.

In his speech, Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to the resistance, declaring that the group remains “strong in numbers and equipment” and that “the inevitable victory is coming.”

He further warned Israel that it must withdraw from the territories it continues to occupy, stressing that Hezbollah’s resistance fighters are unwavering despite Israel’s military presence in southern Lebanon.

Addressing the issue of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, Qassem rejected Israel’s claims that it had only breached the terms of the agreement.

He firmly described the Israeli military presence in the south as “occupation” and not merely a breach of the ceasefire, which Hezbollah had agreed to in November 2024, under American mediation.

“We agreed to the enemy’s request for a ceasefire because we have no interest in continuing the fighting without a political or field horizon. We committed to the agreement, but Israel did not,” Qassem stated, placing the responsibility for the ongoing occupation on the Lebanese government after the deadline for Israeli withdrawal expired.

Qassem further emphasized that Hezbollah would continue to fight for the release of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel, drawing attention to the failure of Israel to achieve its objectives during the prolonged conflict.

He highlighted that 75,000 Israeli soldiers were unable to overcome the resistance of Hezbollah fighters, despite Israel’s superior military resources.

“We will strive with all our might to release our prisoners held by the Israeli occupation,” he said.

The Hezbollah leader also discussed the broader regional context of the conflict, asserting that Israel’s aggression was not solely driven by the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.

Instead, Qassem claimed Israel was seeking to wage war on Lebanon regardless of the events in Gaza, suggesting that the Israeli government, backed by the United States, would only resort to political pressures in Lebanon once military options had been exhausted.

A video shows a squadron of Israeli jets flying over the crowds at the funeral procession of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/hA3Fnq66SO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 23, 2025

Qassem made clear Hezbollah’s position on American influence in Lebanon, declaring, “We will not accept that the tyrannical America controls our country.”

He called on his supporters to stand firm in the face of external pressures, adding, “Know, Americans, if we are silent now and if you move freely in a bad way and try to pressure the officials in Lebanon, you will not be able to achieve your goals.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Sunday that Israeli fighter jets had flown over Beirut during Nasrallah’s funeral, signaling Israel’s readiness to confront any group threatening its existence.

Katz claimed that “any party that threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel will meet its end.”

(PC, AJA)