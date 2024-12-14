Ceasefire Violations – One Killed in Israeli Drone Attack in South Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has once again violated the ceasefire agreement by targeting a car in south Lebanon, resulting in the death of a citizen.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in the region reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a car in the Khardali area, with initial reports confirming one martyr was killed in the attack.

Furthermore, Israeli occupation forces continued their bombing and detonation operations in the town of Kfar Kila, also located in south Lebanon.

Earlier this week, an Israeli drone targeted the town of al-Khiam, resulting in the killing of a Lebanese citizen.

On December 9, two Israeli missiles hit a vehicle near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon, killing one civilian and injuring four soldiers. A statement from the Lebanese Army confirmed the casualties.

An Israeli drone targeted a car today on the Khardali road that connects #Nabatieh to Marjeyoun, killing one person in a new violation of the ceasefire. The Israeli army continues its attacks on Lebanese border villages, with detonation operations carried out today in the towns…

This escalation follows Israeli airstrikes on December 7, which killed six people in southern Lebanon, intensifying tensions just 10 days after a ceasefire took effect between Hezbollah and Israel.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli violation, urging countries supporting the ceasefire in Lebanon to take a firm stance on these violations.

Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on November 27, marking the end of more than 14 months of conflict.

Lebanese health authorities announced that over 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year.

Reporter from Al-Manar: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Khardali road, resulting in one martyr.

Reporter from Al-Manar: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Khardali road, resulting in one martyr.

Geolocation: 33.331456°,35.543696°

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the total death toll since October of last year to 4,047. The cumulative number of injuries during the conflict has now reached 16,638.

The ceasefire terms stipulate that Israel will gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, while the Lebanese army will deploy across southern Lebanon within 60 days.

