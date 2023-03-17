High-Level Hamas Delegation Visits Moscow at Russia’s Invitation

A high-level Hamas delegation visited Moscow at the invitation of the Russian government, the Palestinian resistance group said on Tuesday.

Hamas made the announcement while highlighting its standing among major global powers. Both Russia and China have good ties with Hamas despite it being designated as a terrorist organization by Israel and its allies in the west.

The deputy head of the movement’s political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, confirmed details of the official visit to Moscow.

“The leadership of the movement visited Moscow and met [Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov,” Al-Arouri is reported as saying.

“It was an important visit that highlights the role of the movement with many global actors.”

The Hamas official did not specify when the visit to Moscow took place, saying only that it happened “recently.” He then spoke about the possibility of another international trip “in the coming weeks.”

(MEMO, PC)