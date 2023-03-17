Israeli Forces Wound 3 Palestinians while Escorting Jewish Settlers near Nablus

Israeli forces wounded at least three Palestinians in a military raid into the occupied northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The raid aimed at escorting illegal Jewish settlers, who stormed the religious site of ‘Joseph Tomb’, located in the middle of a densely populated area in the eastern part of the city.

“Occupation forces entered the eastern part of Nablus around midnight in large numbers of armored vehicles firing tear gas along the street,” Jamal Rayan, a resident of eastern Nablus, told The New Arab.

“Shortly after entering the area, dozens of the occupation’s foot soldiers took over several houses located and placed snipers on the rooftops,” said Rayan.

“They forced each family into one room and confiscated cell phones, until the end of the raid at around 4:30 am.”

“Local fighters engaged the raiding forces with gunfire and locally-made explosives, and there were reports of soldiers wounded, while the soldiers shot live fire in every direction, wounding three youngsters, all civilians,” he added.

Israeli forces have increased their braids on Nablus in recent weeks. In late February, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in a raid on the city.

The ‘Lions’ Den’ said in a statement that dozens of Palestinians signed up to join the group following the massacre.

(PC, The New Arab)