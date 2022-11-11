Hydrocephalic Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital Due to Deterioration of Her Health

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Friday that a Palestinian prisoner suffering from hydrocephalus was transferred to the hospital due to a deterioration of her health.

The PPS said in a statement that 23-year-old Dina Jaradat, from the city of Jenin, needs urgent health follow-up.

Since her arrest on August 7, Jaradat was reportedly moved to the hospital several times, due to the accumulation of fluid in the brain. Each time, she would stay for hours in the hospital and then be sent back to prison.

Israeli forces arrested Jaradat for her political activities against the Israeli occupation. Despite her serious health condition, she was sentenced to four and a half months in prison and a fine of $1500.

