In Photos: Al-Ahly Fans Celebrate at the Expense of Wydad Casablanca Supporters in Gaza

June 13, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Al-Ahly Fans celebrate the team victory at the African Champions League. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite the fact that Palestine has impressive and competitive football leagues, many Palestinians also follow Egyptian and Arab football as if it were their own. 

So it was no surprise that many thousands of Palestinians followed the intense African Champions League final between Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on Sunday. 

Both teams have a strong fan base in Gaza, but unfortunately for the Wydad fans, the final result was disappointing.

Al-Ahly had won 2-1 in the first leg of the game which was held in Cairo. It secured a 3-2 aggregate victory with a late equalizer to grab a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the game. 

The Palestine Chronicle attended the Al-Ahly fan club celebration at a local restaurant in Gaza. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

