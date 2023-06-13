Arab League Chief Calls on US to Take Firm Position against Israel’s New Settlement Plans

Aboul Gheit called on the US administration to take a firm stance against the Israeli plans in defense of the two-state solution that Washington is promoting.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called on the United States to take a firm position against Israel’s new settlement plans in the Occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Aboul Gheit warned of the Israeli occupation government’s implementation of plans to build thousands of new settlement units.

#OPINION: #Israel’s major plans in #EastJerusalem and the rest of the #WestBank are essentially aimed at cutting off #Palestinian communities from one another and ensuring a Jewish demographic majority, writes @RamzyBaroud. https://t.co/cuxBLWcx2N — Arab News (@arabnews) June 12, 2023

He said in the statement that such plans undermine the two-state solution by eroding the lands on which the future Palestinian state should be established.

The statement also stressed that Israeli settlements undermine peace as it is impossible to talk about peace in the region while Palestinian lands are being illegally seized every day.

(PC, WAFA,)