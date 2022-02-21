In Photos: Gaza Celebrates Police Graduates, the ‘People’s Regiment’

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip organized a graduation ceremony on Monday, where hundreds of new security and police graduates are set to join the service.

Government and security officials, along with hundreds of security and police personnel, participated in the ceremony entitled ‘The People’s Regiment.’

Nasser Musleh, Undersecretary of the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza, said that the ministry is witnessing a “training renaissance at all levels”.

Mosleh added that the security and police services “were created to be a protector of the security of our people in the Gaza strip, a preserver of its stability and its internal front,” adding that Gaza’s security forces are as always on “the frontline of defense against any attempts by the Israeli occupation to tamper with” besieged Gaza.



(Translated by Mohammed Rafik, The Palestine Chronicle)