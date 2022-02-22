In Photos: From Palestine to Kuwait with Love

February 22, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinians in Gaza take to the streets in celebration of the National Day of the State of Kuwait. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Monday, February 21, Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets in celebration of the National Day of the State of Kuwait. 

Various schools and charities took part in the celebration, including the Wiam Charitable Society. The parade was held in Gaza city’s Al-Rimal Street. 

The celebrations are seen as part of the mutual solidarity between the Palestinian and the Kuwaiti peoples.

Kuwait remains at the forefront of Arab solidarity with Palestine, refusing to normalize ties with Israel and insisting on complete justice for the Palestinian people.

(Text: Mohammed Rafik)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

