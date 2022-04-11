In Photos: Hundreds of Gaza’s Orphans Embraced by their Community

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian children in Gaza often pay the highest price for Israeli occupation, siege, and wars.

During the latest Israeli onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, in May 2021, “at least 60 children have been killed and another 444 have been injured in less than 10 days,” according to UNICEF, which also noted that “nearly 30,000 children have been displaced.”

“An estimated 250,000 children need mental health and protection services. At least four health facilities and 40 schools have been damaged. Some 48 schools – most of them run by UNRWA – are being used as emergency shelters for families seeking refuge from the violence.”

Throughout the years, thousands of children have lost their parents as a result of the Israeli violence and the siege. Therefore, numerous Palestinian children in Gaza have been orphaned. Many community initiatives tried to offer Gaza’s orphans much-needed love, support and solidarity.

As part of their Ramadan activities and in commemoration of the Arab Orphan’s Day, three organizations, Al-amal Institute for Orphans, Olive Kids and the Higher Council for Youth and Sports, organized a day filled with activities, songs, dance and a community Iftar for many orphans and hundreds of other children along with their families.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza Mahmoud Ajjour joined the festivity and sent us these photos.



(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)