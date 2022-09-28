IN PHOTOS: ICRC Inaugurates Art Exhibition in Besieged Gaza

September 28, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Gaza siege, the ICRC in Gaza organized an art exhibition, entitled 'Modern Visual Art Exhibit'. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Gaza siege, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza (ICRC) organized an art exhibition, entitled “Modern Visual Art Exhibit”.

The Palestine Chronicle was present at the inauguration.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

