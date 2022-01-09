Israeli Special Units Raid Section in Megiddo Prison

Israeli special units early Sunday morning raided section 8 of the Israeli prison of Megiddo and carried out provocative searches, according to the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission.
Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Commission, said that Israeli repression forces stormed the cells of the Palestinian prisoners and destroyed their belongings.
Prisoners’ Committee: The "Duror and Yamaz" repression units of the occupation prisons administration stormed Section 8 of Megiddo Prison at dawn today and carried out provocative searches inside the section, sabotaging the prisoner's propertys.#IsraeliCrimes #الاسرى_في_خطر https://t.co/3sPH5ZUV8q
Tensions in Israeli prisons have increased since six Palestinian political prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison last September. The six prisoners were all recaptured a few days later.
Over 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons for resisting Israeli occupation.
