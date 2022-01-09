Israeli Special Units Raid Section in Megiddo Prison

Israeli special units early Sunday morning raided section 8 of the Israeli prison of Megiddo and carried out provocative searches, according to the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Commission, said that Israeli repression forces stormed the cells of the Palestinian prisoners and destroyed their belongings.

Tensions in Israeli prisons have increased since six Palestinian political prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison last September. The six prisoners were all recaptured a few days later.

Over 4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons for resisting Israeli occupation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)