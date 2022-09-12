IN PHOTOS: Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah Take Part in Anti-Occupation Protest

September 12, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
A Palestinian woman faces Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In spite of continued Israeli repression, Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah continue to protest Israeli plans to evict Palestinian residents from their homes and replace them with Jewish settlers.

The peaceful protests are generally disrupted by combined Jewish settlers’ and Israeli soldiers’ violence. 

A Palestine Chronicle journalist was present at the protest, which quickly descended into a chaotic scene once the armed Jewish settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, arrived.

Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah face the threat of eviction from their homes where they have lived for decades.

Israeli plans in Sheikh Jarrah and other Jerusalem neighborhoods are but a microcosm of the ongoing Judaization process, which has been in place since the creation of Israel over the ruins of historic Palestine in 1948.

Israel occupied Palestinian East Jerusalem in June 1967 and formally, though illegally, annexed it in 1980. 

(All Photos: Palestine Chronicle)

