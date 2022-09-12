The Palestinian View: Ramzy Baroud Exposes Western Media Coverage of Palestine and Israel (VIDEO)

Ramzy Baroud discusses why US and western mainstream, corporate media remain biased in favor of Israel. (Photo: The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this episode of ‘The Palestinian View’, Palestinian intellectual and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Dr. Ramzy Baroud discusses why US and western mainstream, corporate media remain biased in favor of Israel, although they often behave as if they are a third, neutral party. 

‘The Palestinian View’ is a Palestine Chronicle weekly program that discusses critical topics related to Palestine and the Middle East, with occasional focus on global issues as well. The Palestine Chronicle calls on its readers to view, interact and share this video and similar videos in the future. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

