Iran Warns of ‘More Severe’ Response after Israeli Attacks on Multiple Cities

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli strikes hit Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Isfahan as casualties in Israel mount and Iran warns of a “more severe” retaliation.

Iranian media reported a series of explosions in Tehran on Sunday, following overnight Iranian missile attacks on Israel that killed at least 10 people, wounded hundreds, and caused widespread destruction.

According to Tasnim News Agency, two projectiles struck central Tehran, resulting in explosions.

Iranian outlets stated that air defense systems were actively intercepting Israeli missiles over the capital. Israel claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it targeted the Iranian Defense Ministry, nuclear weapons development sites, and fuel storage facilities.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Israeli warplanes also hit air defense positions and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) buildings in Tehran.

Iranian air defenses were activated in Mashhad.

In response, Iranian authorities announced that metro stations across the capital would be converted into public shelters starting Sunday night, in anticipation of further escalation.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military had warned residents living near Iranian nuclear facilities to evacuate, signaling potential future attacks.

Strikes on Mashhad, Shiraz, and Isfahan

In a related development, the Israeli army said it carried out a long-range strike on a refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in northeastern Iran.

The military called it the most distant attack since the start of operations, launched from over 2,300 kilometers away.

Iranian media confirmed an explosion in Mashhad, sharing footage of heavy black smoke rising from an undisclosed location.

Additional Israeli strikes reportedly targeted locations in Shiraz, southern Iran, and a nuclear facility in Isfahan, central Iran, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.

Rising Israeli Casualties

Meanwhile, Israeli police confirmed that the death toll from Iran’s overnight missile strikes had risen to ten, after two more bodies were recovered from the rubble in central Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the location where an Iranian missile hit Bat Yam.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported that 385 people were injured in the past 24 hours.

Ben Gurion Airport remained closed for a third consecutive day. In the north, Iranian missile strikes damaged key infrastructure, including oil pipelines and refinery installations in Haifa.

Israel’s Bezan Petroleum Company confirmed damage to the Haifa Bay refinery and surrounding facilities.

Iranian President Warns of Escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Sunday that if Israeli attacks continue, Iran’s response would become “more decisive and severe.” He stated that the Iranian military had so far responded “forcefully and appropriately.”

The escalation began at dawn on Friday when Israel, with tacit support from the United States, launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a large-scale aerial assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and key personnel.

That evening, Iran responded with ‘True Promise 3’, launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli cities, killing at least 13 and injuring hundreds, according to Israeli sources.

(PC, AJA)