Iran’s Leader Khamenei: ‘We Don’t Fear US, We Intimidate Them’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stated today that Iran “intimidates America,” asserting that the Iranian response to the United States “was a highly sensitive blow.”

Speaking during a meeting with judiciary officials, Khamenei emphasized, “Iran does not fear America; on the contrary, Iran intimidates them.”

The country’s top spiritual leader described the Iranian retaliation against the US as “a highly sensitive blow, as the point Iran attacked was a highly sensitive American center in the region.”

Khamenei added that the full impact of Iran’s strike on the US would become clear later, and a “larger blow” could be delivered.

Khamenei affirmed, “Everyone should know that victory is certainly with the Iranian people under the Islamic Republic.”

He also stressed that “friends and enemies must know that Iran will not be weak, and its hand is full in both military and diplomatic arenas.”

Regarding recent aggressions, Khamenei noted that “the enemies’ equations in aggression against Iran were wrong,” highlighting that the Iranian people resisted attempts at sedition and united against the country’s adversaries.

He further stated that the enemy’s attack “revealed that some calculations, whether in the political or other fields, were incorrect.”

Khamenei underlined the importance of the Iranian people’s diverse participation in defending Iran, despite varying political and religious views.

Referring to Israel, he stated,

“While we consider the Zionist entity a cancerous tumor and America criminal for supporting it, we did not welcome war. But when the enemy attacked, our response was overwhelming and decisive.”

He added that if the “Zionist entity” hadn’t been defeated, it wouldn’t have resorted to the US in such a manner, realizing it couldn’t handle Iran alone.

Khamenei urged all Iranian officials to continue their work vigorously in military and diplomatic spheres and called on the judiciary to pursue accountability for “Israeli aggression crimes against Iran” both domestically and internationally.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)