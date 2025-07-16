‘Organized Terrorism’: Israeli Aggression Targets Damascus, Sweida

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces launched multiple airstrikes on Wednesday targeting key government and military sites in Damascus.

Targets included the General Staff building, the Ministry of Defense, and the vicinity of the Tishreen Presidential Palace.

Syrian sources confirmed extensive damage to the General Staff building. The Syrian Ministry of Health reported three fatalities and 34 injuries among civilians in central Damascus. Roads leading to Umayyad Square were closed, and Syrian authorities began evacuating the General Authority for Radio and Television building.

Concurrently, Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian military vehicles in and around Sweida in southern Syria.

These strikes follow ongoing clashes in Sweida for the third consecutive day. Local sources reported Israeli raids on supply lines for military factions linked to the transitional Syrian Ministry of Defense, near Sweida and Daraa.

SANA confirmed civilian casualties in Sweida.

The Israeli military claimed targeting Syrian regime assets in Sweida, vowing increased attacks. Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated, “warning messages to Damascus have ended,” threatening “painful strikes.”

BREAKING: This is not Gaza. This is not Beirut. This is Damascus. Israel is raining bombs on Syria’s capital, targeting civilian neighborhoods and government sites, in one of the oldest cities on Earth — a city that has stood for over 11,000 years. pic.twitter.com/7iPm4WwPZg — sarah (@sahouraxo) July 16, 2025

International Response

The Israeli escalation drew widespread condemnation:

Turkey condemned the Damascus strikes, citing a threat to Syria’s peace and stability, and called for de-escalation.

The United States expressed “deep concern” via Secretary of State Marco Rubio and urged Israel to cease attacks and engage in dialogue with Damascus. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack condemned violence in Sweida and called for a ceasefire.

The European Union voiced “concern” over clashes, urging civilian protection and respect for Syrian sovereignty.

France demanded an end to “violations against civilians” in Sweida and an immediate ceasefire.

Germany urged Israel to avoid destabilizing actions in Syria, emphasizing the need to protect Syrian sovereignty.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the “flagrant violation of sovereignty,” warning of regional escalation.

Jordan affirmed Syria’s right to control its territory, recognizing Sweida’s people as part of the Syrian state.

The UAE welcomed the Sweida ceasefire while condemning the “Israeli escalation,” supporting Syria’s stability.

Palestinian Resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned the Israeli aggression as “organized terrorism,” calling for international action to halt it.

These Israeli strikes follow Syrian government forces entering Sweida to oversee a ceasefire after clashes with local Bedouin tribes.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC, AJA)