Israel Bombs Northern Gaza, Over 100 Civilians Dead or Unaccounted For

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 100 Palestinians were killed, injured, or remain missing following heavy Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza’s residential areas and medical services.

At dawn on Friday, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes across northern Gaza, killing scores and leaving many more missing.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the attacks focused on Beit Lahia and the Jabaliya refugee camp, where residential neighborhoods were heavily bombed.

Medical sources told the Anadolu news agency that more than 100 Palestinians were either killed, injured, or remain unaccounted for following what they described as “horrific massacres” targeting civilians.

Among the casualties were medics, as an Israeli strike reportedly targeted an ambulance in Jabaliya — part of an ongoing pattern of attacks on health workers and medical facilities.

According to field reports from Anadolu and WAFA, Israeli warplanes bombed at least 11 inhabited homes in northern Gaza.

In Beit Lahia and Jabalia alone, over 10 residential structures were destroyed. Many victims are still buried beneath the rubble, and ambulance crews have been unable to reach the area due to extensive road damage.

According to Al Jazeera, over 100 people have been killed or are missing after the occupation army targeted multiple homes in northern Gaza. Large numbers of casualties have overwhelmed the Indonesian Hospital, now operating beyond capacity. pic.twitter.com/HPwiFC07C3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 16, 2025

Separately, one person was killed and 13 others injured when Israeli forces shelled a house in the Al-Salateen neighborhood, west of Beit Lahia.

The northern strikes were part of a broader escalation.

On Thursday, health officials documented at least 136 Palestinian fatalities across Gaza — including 83 in the south, 37 in the north, 11 in Gaza City, and five in central areas.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, WAFA, AA)