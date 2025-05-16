LIVE BLOG: Over 100 Palestinians Killed or Missing in Horrific Jabaliya Massacre – Day 588

May 16, 2025
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Jehad Abu Shamala, via Eye on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Over 100 Palestinians were killed or went missing in Israeli raids on homes in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Several people were killed or injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted an ambulance east of Jabaliya al-Balad.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,928 and injured 119,846 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Fri, May 16, 1:39 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Injured In Israeli Strike In Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and seven others were injured by Israeli drone fire in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, amidst continued intense shelling across all parts of the Strip since dawn today.

Fri, May 16, 1:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Shelling on Deir Al-Balah, Injured in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Intense Israeli artillery shelling is targeting the eastern area of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip

Fri, May 16, 1:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Field Hospitals Director: Grim Picture, Severe Shortages

AL-JAZEERA:

The Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza, Marwan Al-Hams, reported to Al Jazeera that the occupation has stopped hospitals from working by destroying water and sewage networks.

He stated that they have lost 60% of medicines and about 80% of medical supplies, describing the health situation as very difficult. He called the picture grim and indicated that the fate of critical cases is death.

Fri, May 16, 1:39 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Reserve General: Our Actions in Gaza are Madness

ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz reported that Reserve Brigadier General in the Israeli army, Giora Anbar, stated that what they are doing in Gaza is madness, and every operation endangers the “abductees.” He added that the Gaza operations endanger the lives of their soldiers and risk the reserves.

Fri, May 16, 1:39 PM (Palestine Time)

75 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza Since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 75 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Fri, May 16, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Commander: Fighting In Shejaiya Was Fierce, Heavy Price Paid

ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv reported the commander of the Jerusalem Brigade in the Israeli army stated that they faced a change in Hamas’ fighting methods and that its elements possess large quantities of weapons.

He added that Hamas fighters act cunningly and lure their soldiers, requiring greater effort. He described the fighting in the Shujaiya neighborhood as fierce and said they paid a heavy price there.

Fri, May 16, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: We Are Thinking of Gaza, Will Take Care of It

AL-JAZEERA: US President Donald Trump stated that they are thinking of Gaza and will take care of it. He also mentioned that many people are starving in Gaza.

Fri, May 16, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

29 US Senators Pressures Trump Administration to Intervene in Gaza Blockade

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: 29 members of the US Senate introduced a resolution on Thursday, urging the Trump administration to immediately push for an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The lawmakers called on the administration to deploy “all diplomatic tools” to lift the blockade, describing the famine in Gaza as a humanitarian catastrophe and voicing deep concern over the worsening crisis.

Fri, May 16, 11:04 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: Strip Witnessing Worst Ethnic Cleansing

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the Strip is witnessing the most horrific massacres of ethnic cleansing, which have resulted in 250 martyrs over the past 36 hours.

He added that more than 150 injured people have arrived at Al-Awda Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

Fri, May 16, 11:04 AM (Palestine Time)

52 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 52 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 44 of whom were in the north of the Strip.

Fri, May 16, 11:04 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Aqsa Hospital: Gaza Situation Is Catastrophic

AL-JAZEERA: The spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported to Al Jazeera that the Strip’s hospitals are unable to deal with serious injuries.

He stated that operating rooms are full of injured people, and accused the occupation of targeting all hospitals in the Strip.

Fri, May 16, 11:04 AM (Palestine Time)

41 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 41 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Fri, May 16, 11:04 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense: Israel Targets Anyone Moving In North

AL-JAZEERA: The spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza reported to Al-Jazeera that the occupation is targeting anyone moving in the northern areas of the Strip. He stated that their crews are no longer sufficient to respond to the calls they receive.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured In Strike on Ambulance in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Several killed and injured were found after an Israeli bombing targeted an ambulance vehicle east of Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed In Shelling Targeting Displaced In Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted displaced persons in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured In Shelling Targeting Displaced In Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted displaced persons in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO: Last Gaza Hospital for Cancer Treatment Out of Service

AL-JAZEERA: The World Health Organization stated that the last hospital in Gaza providing medical care for heart patients and cancer patients has stopped operating following an Israeli attack.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

UK Supreme Court Considers Case against Arms Sales to Israel

AL-JAZEERA: The UK Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit filed against the government regarding its licensing of arms exports to Israel. This comes at a time when parliamentary and popular demands for a complete ban on these exports are escalating with the continuation of the war on Gaza.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Over 100 Killed Or Missing In Beit Lahia, Jabaliya Strikes

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Over 100 Palestinians were killed or went missing in Israeli raids on homes in Beit Lahia and Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Northern Gaza, Over 100 Civilians Dead or Unaccounted For

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: More than 100 Palestinians were killed, injured, or remain missing following heavy Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza’s residential areas and medical services.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

26 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Fri, May 16, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Aid Blocked, Hospitals Crippled: WHO Urges Immediate Access to Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an urgent warning on Thursday about the worsening health crisis in Gaza, stressing that time is running out to save lives amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, Injured In Shelling Of Displaced Areas In Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted displaced areas in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 9:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Prepares To Expand Fighting In Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that Israel is preparing to expand the scope of fighting in Gaza.

Fri, May 16, 5:44 AM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Israeli Airstrike on Jabal Tel al-Zaatar

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A major Israeli airstrike is targeting Jabal Tel al-Zaatar in the Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, May 16, 5:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Microsoft Denies Using AI in the War on Gaza

STATEMENT (Microsoft cited in Al-Jazeera):

  • We provided limited emergency support to the Israeli government in the weeks following October 7th to assist in rescuing hostages.
  • We provided this support under strict supervision and on a limited basis, with some Israeli requests being approved and others rejected.
  • To date, we have found no evidence that our artificial intelligence technologies were used to cause harm to anyone in Gaza.
  • We have not found that the Israeli Ministry of Defense violated our terms of service or AI code of conduct.

