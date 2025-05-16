29 US Senators Pressures Trump Administration to Intervene in Gaza Blockade

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The resolution comes amid growing alarm over mass starvation and an escalating humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave.

29 members of the US Senate introduced a resolution on Thursday, urging the Trump administration to immediately push for an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The lawmakers called on the administration to deploy “all diplomatic tools” to lift the blockade, describing the famine in Gaza as a humanitarian catastrophe and voicing deep concern over the worsening crisis.

Democratic Senator Peter Welch stated that around half a million Palestinians in Gaza are facing famine, with children and infants dying of starvation.

“The famine in Gaza is a tragedy that was foreseeable and entirely avoidable,” Welch said, adding:

“For over two months, Israeli forces have blocked the entry of thousands of tons of food, dialysis machines, baby formula, shelter, and other essential supplies. The blockade has become unbearable for families.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has maintained a widespread campaign of killing, destruction, starvation, and forced displacement in the Gaza Strip, defying repeated international calls and rulings from the International Court of Justice demanding an end to its actions.

A temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel took effect on January 19, 2025, brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US backing. The first phase concluded in early March.

While Hamas has complied with the terms of the agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court—has refused to move forward with the second phase, reportedly under pressure from hardliners within his ruling coalition.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)