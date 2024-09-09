Israel Continues its Aggression – Scores of Palestinians Killed, Injured

Israel continued its assault on Gaza, targeting several areas and killing at least 20 Palestinians, including a senior Ministry of Health official, with multiple airstrikes injuring and critically wounding others.

The Israeli occupation army carried on its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip targeting several neighborhoods and areas in the besieged enclave claiming the lives of at least 20 Palestinians including a Ministry of Health senior official since dawn Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported.

At dawn on Monday, an Israeli raid targeted a house in the Bureij camp, in the middle of the Strip claiming the lives of four Palestinians and injuring several others who were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah while the search for missing persons was still underway, according to rescue teams.

💢 Children were once again the targets of an Israeli army attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza pic.twitter.com/b8Wp9K97yF — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 9, 2024

Another house was targeted this time in the Al-Da’wa area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of Gaza resulting in the killing of one Palestinian and the wounding of several others, Al-Jazeera reported.

Moreover, the post office building in the Khamsa camp in Nuseirat was the target of another Israeli airstrike, which resulted in the injury of several Palestinians.

Some of the wounded have sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense who transferred the wounded to Al-Awda Hospital in the camp.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,972 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,761 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)