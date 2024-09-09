GAZA LIVE BLOG: Deadly Airstrikes in Syria | Two Hospitals Out of Service | Smotrich: No Collective Suicide – Day 339

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

14 people were killed and 43 wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike in the Masyaf area in Syria, the Syrian news agency reported. The Indonesian Hospital and the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza may go out of service in the next 48 hours due to Israel’s ban on the entry of fuel and medical supplies. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the government is doing its best to return the detainees but that the country cannot commit “collective suicide” for that. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,972 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,761 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, September 9, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: Damascus announced that the attack at dawn today targeted research centers linked to the Ministry of Defense and the Syrian army.

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: The occupation wants to put us out of service and does not allow fuel alternatives to enter hospitals.

SMOTRICH: The current war is the result of 30 years in which Israel chose not to act effectively against terrorism in Gaza. No progress toward destroying Hamas because the military refuses to take responsibility for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces stormed Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron, the town of Bil’in, west of Ramallah, and the towns of Silwan and Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, September 9, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and a number of citizens were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Daawa area, north of the Al-Nuseirat camp.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Four people were injured in an Israeli raid on the town of Hanin, south of Lebanon.

Monday, September 9, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: We will end the war when we crush Hamas and Hezbollah. There is no agreement to return the detainees and we are doing our best to bring them back alive but we will not commit mass suicide for that.

AL-JAZEERA: The Jordanian Bridges Security Administration announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge to passenger and cargo traffic for today and until further notice.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound in several areas of the Hula Valley, the Galilee and the Upper Galilee after shelling was detected from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound in several areas of the Hula Valley, the Galilee and the Upper Galilee after shelling was detected from Lebanon.

DIRECTOR OF INDONESIAN HOSPITAL: The hospital may stop working within 48 hours, due to the ban on the entry of fuel and medical supplies.

GANTZ: If we do not reach an agreement, we will be forced to enter a war in the north.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Monday, September 9, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli air force launched 5 raids last night and this morning on sites inside Syria.

Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli drones targeting the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf once again. At least 14 people were killed at dawn on Monday.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Manara area in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

Monday, September 9, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli Air Force bombed a weapons development research center in Syria.

Monday, September 9, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli occupation bombing that targeted a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the settlement of Netiv Ha’asara in the Gaza Strip envelope.

Monday, September 9, 02:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Armed clashes erupted between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

