Israel Intensifies West Bank Raids, Two Palestinians Shot and Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army expanded its ongoing aggression against refugee camps in the northern West Bank, storming the towns of Qabatiya and Arraba, south of Jenin, as well.

Two Palestinians have been shot and injured by Israeli forces in separate incidents and a Palestinian home blown up in Qalqilya amid escalations in the occupied West Bank.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand after occupation soldiers fired live ammunition towards him near the Shuhada Roundabout, south of Jenin, on Wednesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Earlier, another young man was shot in the foot in the town of al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli army stormed the home of the martyred Ali Khalil, evacuated the surrounding buildings and then blew up the three-storey house twice, Al-Jazeera Arabic reported.

IOF demolished a home in Qalqilya, belonging to the family of Ali Khalil who was killed in an Israeli drone attack last year. Israel regularly demolishes the family homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out anti-occupation attacks as part of its collective punishment policy. pic.twitter.com/5aerqqvcaT — Days of Palestine (@DaysOf_Pal) March 12, 2025

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army stormed Qabatiya accompanied by bulldozers, began destroying streets and facilities, raiding several homes and turning them into military barracks. Several Palestinians were detained, the report noted.

A Palestinian father cries in pain after his home was blown up by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, last night. pic.twitter.com/wE1C1IClNW — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) March 12, 2025

Military bulldozers also destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the town, WAFA reported.

In Arraba, the Israeli army also arrested Palestinians and transferred them for interrogation at a facility in the town, which it had converted into a military barracks.

Tulkarm

Meanwhile, the occupation forces continued their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 45th consecutive day, and on the Nur Shams camp for the 32nd day.

WAFA reported that the army forced several families in Jabal al-Nasr neighborhood of the Nur Shams camp to leave their homes after raiding them, amid intense gunfire.

Further Israeli military reinforcements storm the city of Tulkarm, as the Israeli army continues its wide-scale onslaught on the city and particularly its two refugee camps for the seventh week in a row. pic.twitter.com/OE7ahopeb6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 12, 2025

Some homes were converted into military outposts.

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces set fire to homes in Dabbat Umm Juhar area in the Balawneh neighborhood and bulldozers began leveling several areas, including Al-Wakala and Al-Hamam neighborhoods, targeting shops, homes, and infrastructure.

Teachers Detained

Israeli occupation forces detained three female teachers from the town of Beit Kahil, northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Wednesday, following a raid.

The teachers, Iman, Afnan, and Inas Abdul Mahdi Al-Zohour, who are sisters, were detained after their homes were raided.

The moment Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinian teacher Iman Al-Zuhour from her home in the west of Hebron. Her two sisters were also arrested this morning. pic.twitter.com/T8ZbTCgDt2 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 12, 2025

Their father told WAFA that his daughter Iman’s husband and son were being held in Nafha and Ofer prisons, while his second daughter, Afnan, has an infant.

Separately, occupation forces detained Palestinians at a military checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces continue their invasion of Araba town, south of Jenin, arresting dozens of Palestinians and abusing others while turning Palestinian homes into military bases. pic.twitter.com/lvkbPmbXAu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 12, 2025

Their ID cards were photographed and their bags searched before they exited through the closed gate and crossed the checkpoint to the main street, according to WAFA.

The women were photographed while showing their ID cards to the soldier at the checkpoint.

Four Killed

Earlier on Tuesday, four Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli army forces in Jenin.

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since Israel launched an intensive military raid in the northern West Bank on January 21.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)