Israeli Forces Detain Six Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

June 25, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation forces in Issawiya, East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today detained at least eleven Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including two teenagers, according to The Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police detained a man and his wife from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, and two teenagers, in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan and Issawiya.

In the northern West Bank, Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that a Palestinian identified as a resident of the Jenin refugee camp was stopped and detained at Zaatara Israeli military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

The Israeli military also raided Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, where soldiers detained one person.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

