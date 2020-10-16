The Israeli military has taken the bizarre decision to pour concrete into the bedroom of a Palestinian man, suspected of killing a soldier, local media reported.

The Israeli military twice sought permission to demolish the family home of Nazmi Abu Bakr, who authorities accused of murder after he allegedly dropped a brick on the head of a soldier who later died.

UK-based construction equipment company JCB to be investigated after a UK Government body finds key aspects of our complaint over use of its heavy machinery in Israel's illegal demolitions and settlement construction are 'material and substantiated' https://t.co/HDrgCqERp3 pic.twitter.com/D0SWkIFPtP — LPHR (@LPHR_Lawyers) October 12, 2020

The Israeli High Court of Justice denied the military permission to demolish the Abu Bakr family home in this instance, however.

Demolition would not be appropriate as his wife and eight children were not involved in any crime, the country’s top court said.

The Israeli military now plans to pour concrete into the suspect’s bedroom, i24 News reported, permanently sealing access to that part of the house.

Abu Bakr, 49, was charged with murder in June this year over the death of soldier Amit Ben Ygal in Ya’bad in the northern West Bank.

Israel frequently razes the homes of Palestinians accused of harming or attempting to harm Israeli civilians or security forces, an action condemned by rights groups as a war crime in the form of collective punishment.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)