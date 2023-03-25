Israel Returns Palestinian Bodies Withheld for Two Months

Israeli authorities handed over on Friday the bodies of two Palestinian men who were killed in separate attacks in the occupied West Bank in January, The New Arab reported.

The bodies of Tariq Yousef Maali and Karam Ali Salman were received by local authorities in their respective hometowns of Kafr Nima, west of Ramallah, and Qusin, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Public Authority for Civil Affairs.

Maali, a married father of three, was shot and killed by an illegal Jewish settler during an attack on January 21, in Jabal Raisan, while 18-year-old Salman was killed near the illegal settlement of Kedumim, east of Qalqilya on January 29.

Salman’s body was transferred by ambulance to Nablus’ Rafidia Hospital before it was examined and approved for burial.

Later on Friday, thousands of mourners gathered in Qusin for Salman’s funeral procession. The Palestinian teenager’s body was also taken to his home, where family members bid one last farewell before he was buried, the head of Qusin Village Council Nael Salman told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The funeral procession included chants denouncing the Israeli occupation and its crimes against Palestinians.

Maali’s funeral will take place on Saturday, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

There are at least 250 Palestinian bodies buried in so-called special Israeli cemeteries. Palestinians call them “the numbers graveyards”, as gravestones bear numbers instead of the deceased’s names. Each number has a “special” file kept by Israeli authorities.

(The New Arab, PC)