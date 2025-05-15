Israel Summons Ambassador over Spanish PM’s ‘Genocidal State’ Remarks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It was the first time that Sanchez publicly used the term “genocidal state” – a phrase frequently employed by his coalition partner.

Israel summoned the Spanish ambassador on Wednesday after Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, called Tel Aviv a “genocidal state.”

Ana Salomon​​​​​​​ was asked to attend a meeting at the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez made the remarks, saying Spain “does not do business with such a country.”

“Following the severe remarks made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Ambassador to Israel has been summoned for a reprimand meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem tomorrow,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Criticism in Parliament

During a parliamentary question-and-answer session earlier in Madrid, Sanchez responded to criticism from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan member of parliament, who accused the Socialist leader of maintaining trade ties with Israel despite the Gaza war.

“I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state,” Sanchez stressed.

❝We do not do business with a genocidal state, we do not❞ After being accused of maintaining trade ties with Israel despite the Gaza war Spanish Prime Minister described Israel as a ‘genocidal state’ and said Spain ‘does not do business with such a country’… pic.twitter.com/raEnKz1KQ5 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 15, 2025

“I believe that the other day, from this platform, I explained precisely what we were talking about when some things were mentioned that do not correspond to the truth,” he added.

It was reportedly the first time that Sanchez publicly used the term “genocidal state” — a phrase frequently employed by his coalition partner, the Sumar party, Anadolu reported.

Munitions Contract Canceled

Sumar leader and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide and has called for a freeze on trade relations between Spain and Israel.

In April, the Spanish government canceled a munitions contract worth over $7 million with an Israeli firm, reportedly following pressure from Sumar.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Spain’s capital to show solidarity with Palestine and denounce Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza pic.twitter.com/07GRIylJwH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 10, 2025

In May last year, Spain became the 140th country to recognize the State of Palestine. A month later, the government also announced it would join South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza.

Gaza’s Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn Thursday has risen to at least 103, as Israeli forces intensified airstrikes during US President Donald Trump’s ongoing Middle East tour, which began on Tuesday.https://t.co/xLaxldncaM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)