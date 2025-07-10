Israeli Airstrikes Kill Scores in Central Gaza, Target Children’s Clinic

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 47 Palestinians across Gaza, including women and children at a UN clinic in Deir al-Balah, as civilian infrastructure and displacement camps came under attack.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, bringing Thursday’s death toll to 47, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to local sources, the airstrike hit a queue where nutritional supplements were being distributed to children. Most of the victims were reportedly women and children.

Palestinian ambulances transferred the wounded and the bodies to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where doctors described many of the injuries as critical.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Ashraf Abu Amra said that civilians, including children and women, had gathered outside a UN-run medical facility in the al-Balad area of Deir al-Balah. The facility offers healthcare and nutritional support to children and women.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the entrance to the center, resulting in a high number of casualties, including children under the age of ten. Medical teams at the hospital struggled to treat the influx of wounded as emergency rooms were overwhelmed.

In Gaza… a child sleeps amid the horrors of war, while his little cat clings to sleep beside him, seeking refuge from the buzzing drones and constant bombardment. pic.twitter.com/pmDnb1AdAJ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 10, 2025

In a separate incident, Israeli strikes targeted the crowded Nuseirat market, where several were killed and injured. Another strike on the heavily populated Al-Bureij camp left four bodies recovered, while many others remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Witnesses and reporters noted that Israeli aircraft targeted residential homes and civilian infrastructure. In the early hours of Thursday, six Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike on the coastal Al-Mawasi area.

In southern Gaza, the Nasser Medical Complex reported that five people were killed and 20 others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a tent for displaced civilians on the outskirts of Khan Yunis. Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said that one person was killed and ten wounded in a similar strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp’s market.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building, according to medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israeli forces also imposed a heavy fire cordon around eastern Gaza City, hampering efforts by Civil Defense teams to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Israel’s plan to force all Palestinians in Gaza to a so-called “humanitarian city” in Rafah “reflects a deliberate effort to depopulate” and “erase the Palestinian presence” in the besieged enclave, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned on Wednesday.https://t.co/akB5TLn2rf pic.twitter.com/pZeRPco4MP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Anadolu News Agency reported that Israeli troops were advancing near displacement camps southwest of Khan Yunis, sparking a new wave of mass displacement. Bulldozers were also seen demolishing cemeteries in the area.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that, as of Wednesday, the death toll from the Israeli aggression had reached 57,680, with 137,409 others wounded since the war began.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has continued its military campaign in Gaza, carrying out widespread killing, displacement, and destruction. These actions persist despite international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the assault, prompting growing accusations of genocide.

(PC, AJA)