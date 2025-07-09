LIVE BLOG: Soldier Capture Attempted | UN’s Albanese Sanctioned | Hospital Crisis – Day 642

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese has documented the Israeli extermination of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in several reports and called for the prosecution of the parties and individuals involved.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt ICC action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”