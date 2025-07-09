LIVE BLOG: Soldier Capture Attempted | UN’s Albanese Sanctioned | Hospital Crisis – Day 642

A senior Al-Qassam commander told Al Jazeera that the group attempted to capture an Israeli soldier in Khan Yunis and indicated that future operations may succeed.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,680 and injured 137,409 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Washington Imposes Sanctions on UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese has documented the Israeli extermination of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in several reports and called for the prosecution of the parties and individuals involved.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt ICC action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”
Israeli Soldier Found Dead at Southern Base
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that an Israeli soldier was found dead at a military base in the south of the country. An investigation has been opened into the incident.
Hamas: We Are Seeking a Comprehensive Deal to End the Aggression
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas said that its leadership continues intensive and responsible efforts to ensure the success of the ongoing round of negotiations, aiming for a comprehensive agreement. Hamas said it is seeking an agreement that would end the aggression, ensure the entry of aid, and ease the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Netanyahu: We Want a Deal, But Not at Any Cost
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and President Trump agree on the necessity of releasing hostages and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. He denied any plans to expel Gaza’s residents and said Trump had never suggested such a move. Netanyahu stated that Israel seeks to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza and is aiming for a deal, but not at any cost.
