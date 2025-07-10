Hamas Holds Firm as Netanyahu Seeks Deal ‘Not at Any Price’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Hamas stands firm on aid and withdrawal conditions, Netanyahu signals willingness to strike a deal—but only on Israel’s terms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has re-engaged with US President Donald Trump to discuss a potential prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance, Al-Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu claimed that he and Trump shared the same objective: securing the release of Israeli captives, mostly soldiers, held in Gaza, and putting an end to the rule of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. However, he stressed that a deal should not be made “at any price.”

Denying reports that he was pressured by Trump to halt the war on Gaza, Netanyahu reportedly said that he and the US president are in full coordination, with a “shared strategy and tactics,” and that their approach is based on collaboration, not coercion.

He added that Israel has put forward additional demands, though he did not elaborate.

These statements came during Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States since Trump’s return to the presidency on January 20.

On Tuesday, the two leaders met for the second time in two days to continue talks around the ongoing negotiations.

While US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has said that Hamas and Israel are nearing a ceasefire agreement, Hamas official Taher al-Nouonu described the negotiations as extremely difficult.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, al-Nouonu said the talks revolve around two key points: the entry and unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid without Israeli oversight, and determining the lines of Israeli withdrawal during the first phase.

Reuters news agency reported that Israel is demanding to retain control over roughly one-third of the Gaza Strip, including the Morag axis between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

It also seeks to continue using the controversial aid distribution mechanism managed by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is backed by the United States.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—armed with full US support—has carried out a genocidal war on Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and forced displacement, in open defiance of international law and multiple orders by the International Court of Justice to stop the assault.

The war has resulted in over 195,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. The siege has also caused a famine that has already claimed the lives of many, including dozens of children.

(PC, AJA)