Israeli Authorities Release Huwwara Rampage Perpetrators

Israeli occupation authorities released on Thursday most of the illegal Jewish settlers who had been arrested following the rampage in the Palestinian town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli media said that the settlers were released based on a court ruling, which claimed there was not enough evidence to convict them, despite the availability of tens of videos documenting the attack on the village, which resulted in the killing of a Palestinian aid worker, the injury of hundreds of others and the torching of homes and properties.

The Israeli court’s ruling comes amid racist remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who said the Palestinian village of Huwwara should be “wiped out”.

Smotrich’s remarks have been met with condemnations from the US, the EU, and many countries around the world as inciting violence.

(PC, WAFA)