Advocacy Groups Urge US to Ban Smotrich over Racist Call to ‘Wipe out’ Huwwara

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A growing number of advocacy groups are urging the United States to deny Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich entry to the country after his calls to “wipe out” the Palestinian village of Huwwara.

“I think the village of Huwwara needs to be wiped out. I think the state of Israel should do it,” Smotrich said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The US State Department condemned Smotrich’s comments on Wednesday, slamming them as “repugnant” and “disgusting”. The advocacy groups are now asking to follow the condemnation with action.

The US-based Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP) Action launched a petition to call on the US government to cancel Smotrich’s visa and deny him entry into the country.

“One of the highest Israeli officials who endorsed the recent settler attacks in the town of Huwwara, and has publicly stated Israel should ‘erase’ the town, is planning to visit the US next week, while the affected town is still grappling with the aftermath of the brutal assault,” the petition reads, adding that:

“The Biden Administration should make it clear that criminals advocating for genocide are not welcome in our country.”

On Sunday, illegal Jewish Settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, assaulted the town of Huwwara, near Nablus, and torched several homes and cars. At least one Palestinian was killed and hundreds were wounded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)