Israel’s Gantz to Deploy 1,000 Extra Soldiers across Occupied Palestinian Territories

March 31, 2022 Blog, News
Benny Gantz visitsthe fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel. (Photo: via Gantz FB Page)

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered on Wednesday the deployment of 1,000 extra soldiers in the occupied West Bank and on the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, Israeli media reported.

“We are taking offensive and defensive actions,” the Times of Israel reported Gantz as saying after a security assessment with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and the head of Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs.

“I have ordered the defense establishment to aid the police in the form of equipment, manpower and additional personnel,” Gantz added.

“If necessary, we will mobilize thousands of reservists who will flood the streets and operate wherever operational activity is required. Whatever it takes, we will break this wave of terror. We will bring back peace and stability in a forceful, smart and responsible manner.”

Gantz also spoke about focusing on intelligence-based action related to locating potential attackers on social media, foiling Palestinian attempts to enter Israel illegally and disrupting arms deals.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

