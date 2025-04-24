Israeli Court Orders Ben-Gvir to Respond to Petitions Demanding his Dismissal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In February, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding concerns about Ben-Gvir’s conduct as minister.

Israel’s Supreme Court ordered far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday to respond to petitions demanding his dismissal within six days, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The report said that Israeli human rights groups have accused Ben-Gvir of interfering in operational police matters and called for his dismissal.

The extremist minister, however, argues that the police force falls under his authority as national security minister.

In February, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding concerns about Ben-Gvir’s conduct as minister.

In response, Ben-Gvir accused the attorney general of staging a coup against an elected government and called for her dismissal.

In March, the Israeli government unanimously voted to withdraw confidence from Baharav-Miara.

Ben-Gvir is notorious for his anti-Palestinian rhetoric and has called for continuing Israel’s brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 51,400 people have been killed since October 2023.

‘Support’ for Bombing of Aid – Ben-Gvir

Currently in the US, Ben-Gvir attended a dinner at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which was attended by Republicans and businessmen.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir claimed that US Republicans back his call for bombing food and aid stores in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

היה לי את הכבוד והזכות להיפגש עם בכירים במפלגה הרפובליקנית באחוזת טראמפ במאר א-לאגו. הם הביעו תמיכה בעמדתי המאוד ברורה כיצד צריך לפעול בעזה ושיש להפציץ את מאגרי המזון והסיוע על מנת לייצר לחץ צבאי ומדיני כדי להחזיר את חטופינו הביתה בשלום. pic.twitter.com/5qXbNrudSV — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 23, 2025

“They expressed support for my very clear position on how to act in Gaza and that the food and aid depots should be bombed in order to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home safely,” the minister stated.

Protests

Scores of protesters demonstrated on Wednesday against his visit to Shabtai, a Jewish society based at Yale University.

According to Yale Daily News, the “totally off-the-record” event was attended by “around 100 students and 30 faculty members.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters in Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, on Wednesday night. “Water bottles were thrown” at Ben Gvir, his office said, as the minister exited a building where he had delivered a… pic.twitter.com/4eubaUzl0s — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 24, 2025

The protests began on Tuesday evening when students set up an encampment at the university. Organizers announced the encampment would disband, following threats of “retribution” from university administrators, Yale Daily News reported.

But on Wednesday, the number of protesters swelled outside the venue where Ben-Gvir spoke, with protesters chanting that the extremist minister was not welcome in the city.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Israeli airstrikes since Thursday morning have devastated multiple areas in Gaza, killing entire families and targeting shelters for displaced people.https://t.co/AE5rLPA8UY pic.twitter.com/O4sWHNqDrG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)